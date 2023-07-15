And the Emmy Goes to Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and ICC for “The Long Shore”

The International Culture Collective (ICC) and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) are thrilled to announce the tremendous success of their inaugural joint project, the compelling documentary titled “The Long Shore.”

In recognition of its exceptional storytelling and production, this 21-minute film has been bestowed with the prestigious Emmy award from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS-NCCB).

“The Long Shore,” which aired during Maryland Public Television’s Chesapeake Bay Week in April 2022, takes viewers on a journey through the history of the Chesapeake Bay through the eyes of CBMM’s Curatorial team and the shipwrights of its working Shipyard.

Drawing on present-day scenes and historic footage and photos, this poignant documentary sheds light on the invaluable role played by CBMM in preserving this cherished heritage and the significance of this mission for the region and beyond.

Craig Fuller, Chairman of the ICC and Chairman of the CBMM Board of Governors, expressed his admiration for the documentary, stating, “It is so rewarding to see ‘The Long Shore’ receive an Emmy from NATAS-NCCB. This film, created by YO Productions in close collaboration with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, tells the story of one of the nation’s great treasures: the Chesapeake Bay. By better understanding our past, we can make more informed decisions about the future. ‘The Long Shore’ presents important messages for all of us in a beautifully crafted film.”

Kristen Greenaway, CBMM President and CEO, added, “What a tremendous achievement for everyone involved in bringing ‘The Long Shore’ to life. The film was conceived as a new avenue to share CBMM’s mission and why we do what we do. We’re grateful to YO Productions and International Culture Collective for their support and care in sharing our story. And we’re delighted that it’s been enjoyed by so many people and now recognized by NATAS-NCCB with a Capital Emmy award.”

Franmarie Kennedy, President of the ICC and Executive in charge of Production for “The Long Shore,” added her sentiments, saying, “This prestigious recognition signifies a milestone achievement for the International Culture Collective. We are truly honored to receive this Emmy award, which reflects our commitment to presenting historical content in innovative, artistic, and unique ways, ensuring that history comes alive for the next generation. Working on ‘The Long Shore’ has been an incredible experience, and I want to express my gratitude to the exceptionally talented YO Productions team, including Trey Terpeluk as the Executive Producer, Max Loeb as the Producer, Tyler Ford as the Director, and Drake Pierre as the Assistant Producer.”

“We’re all incredibly proud to see ‘The Long Shore’ recognized with a Capital Emmy award,” CBMM Chief Historian Pete Lesher said. “This film’s success is a testament to the collaboration that went into crafting a snapshot of life on the Bay over time, and more than anything, we are thrilled to be able to share these stories, and why they’re so vital to our mission, with a growing audience.”

In addition to the Emmy award, “The Long Shore” has also been celebrated as the Best Documentary Short at the Maryland Film Festival 2022, the Chesapeake Film Festival 2022, and the Ocean City Film Festival 2021. It also was named a Best Documentary finalist at California’s Venice Shorts film festival in 2022, a further showcase of the documentary’s excellence and widespread appeal.