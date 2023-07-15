Delmarva Review: “A patriot in a bulletproof vest” by Slava Konoval

Editor’s Note: Ukrainian poet, Vyacheslav (“Slava“) Konoval, from Kyiv, submitted this poem to the Delmarva Review for publication consideration. He has given permission to have it published online by Spy. The timing feels appropriate.

A patriot in a bulletproof vest

Asian tigress

and a brave Kazakh kitty,

purrs quietly sneak up,

meanwhile fear of enemies

as the holiday approaches.

Body Armor factory

fragile girl built

national glory and honor

You, Madina, deserve it.

Volunteer veterans

A battalion is born

from former police officers,

wear a chevron

take the patch and medallion.

Training ahead

blood, sweat, and loss,

shame, I’m in a warm bed.

As small children, we played war

Wooden bow, arrows, and gun

the knife is near a belt,

once, our childhood was full of fun.

We ran through the fields

with a village’s neighbor

taking a sword, a painted shield

without adult worries and labor.

Time has passed

harsh life befell our fate,

Russian missile strikes are mass,

the heart cherishes pain, I hate…

⧫

Vyacheslav (Slava) Konoval writes that his poetry is devoted to the most pressing social problems of our time, including poverty, ecology, and relations between the people–the government–and war. His poems have appeared in numerous European literary magazines and have been translated into Spanish, French, Scottish, and Polish languages. He has participated in public readings of his work in Europe. Slava, from Kyiv, is a member of the Geer Poetry Group (in Wales) and the Federation of Scottish Writers.

Delmarva Review publishes the most compelling new poetry, nonfiction, and short fiction from thousands of submissions annually. It is available in print and electronic editions worldwide from Amazon.com and other major online bookstores. The review is designed to encourage outstanding new writing from authors everywhere, regardless of borders. Support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org.