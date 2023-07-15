Delmarva Review: “A patriot in a bulletproof vest” by Slava Konoval

Editor’s Note: Ukrainian poet, Vyacheslav (“Slava“) Konoval, from Kyiv, submitted this poem to the Delmarva Review for publication consideration. He has given permission to have it published online by Spy. The timing feels appropriate.
A patriot in a bulletproof vest
Asian tigress
and a brave Kazakh kitty,
purrs quietly sneak up,
meanwhile fear of enemies
as the holiday approaches.
Body Armor factory
fragile girl built
national glory and honor
You, Madina, deserve it.
Volunteer veterans
A battalion is born
from former police officers,
wear a chevron
take the patch and medallion.
Training ahead
blood, sweat, and loss,
shame, I’m in a warm bed.
As small children, we played war
Wooden bow, arrows, and gun
the knife is near a belt,
once, our childhood was full of fun.
We ran through the fields
with a village’s neighbor
taking a sword, a painted shield
without adult worries and labor.
Time has passed
harsh life befell our fate,
Russian missile strikes are mass,
the heart cherishes pain, I hate…
⧫
Vyacheslav (Slava) Konoval writes that his poetry is devoted to the most pressing social problems of our time, including poverty, ecology, and relations between the people–the government–and war. His poems have appeared in numerous European literary magazines and have been translated into Spanish, French, Scottish, and Polish languages. He has participated in public readings of his work in Europe. Slava, from Kyiv, is a member of the Geer Poetry Group (in Wales) and the Federation of Scottish Writers.
Delmarva Review publishes the most compelling new poetry, nonfiction, and short fiction from thousands of submissions annually. It is available in print and electronic editions worldwide from Amazon.com and other major online bookstores. The review is designed to encourage outstanding new writing from authors everywhere, regardless of borders. Support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org.
