Chesapeake Film Festival Events at Academy Art Museum

Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) and Academy Art Museum (AAM) join forces to bring you a thrilling collaboration at this year’s CFF. Marking the 16th year of this beloved regional film festival, CFF will offer free and VIP special events at AAM in Easton from September 30 to October 1. Festival director Cid Collins Walker expresses excitement about this partnership, stating, “The CFF is overjoyed to be collaborating once again with the prestigious Academy Art Museum and their staff on an event that we expect will be well-attended and well-received by the community.”

Don’t miss the free preview event at AAM on August 17 at 5:30 pm. Join us for a screening of the film With Peter Bradley, featuring intimate conversations with the renowned 80-year-old abstract painter, Peter Bradley. Director Alex Rappoport takes you on a journey through Bradley’s artistic development, fame, and unique approach to creating artwork. The evening will include a guest speaker, AAM Director Sarah Jesse, and a Zoom chat with director Alex Rappoport, moderated by CFF board member Kimberly Skyrme. Limited space is available for this free event.

Experience the grandeur of the VIP Opening Night Reception on September 30 at 5:30 pm at AAM. As part of the celebration, indulge in freshly-shucked oysters while watching the world premiere of A Passion for Oysters, a captivating documentary that explores the enduring legacy of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. Renowned local contributors Tom Horton, Dave Harp, Sandy Cannon-Brown, and Richard Tilghman generously provide the shucked oysters. Celebrity chef Jordan Lloyd of Hambleton House will cater the event. Access to this exclusive experience is available for $125 per ticket, covering the VIP reception and all films and events during the LIVE Festival. Tickets can be purchased online at chesapeakefilmfestival.com starting September 1.

Join us for the 2023 Chesapeake Film Festival, which has transformed downtown Easton into a film lover’s mecca for over 16 years. The LIVE Festival kicks off on September 30 at the historic Avalon Theatre, followed by a second day at the Ebeneezer Theatre on October 1. The festival will also feature a 7-day Virtual Festival from October 2 to October 8, showcasing over 50 outstanding documentaries, narrative films, animations, and engaging conversations with filmmakers. The Live Festival starts with the Maryland Premiere of Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, a captivating documentary about the singer’s life and musical legacy. Don’t miss the chance to engage with the film team, including Executive Producer Andy Streitfeld and Associate Producer Jon Gann, who will be present for audience questions. The opening day includes blocks of documentary and narrative shorts, as well as the World Premiere of ICEMAN: Book One, directed by Harold Jackson, an award-winning director and CFF Board Member.

For more information on CFF’s film lineup and events, and to purchase tickets, please visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Advertising and sponsorship opportunities for the festival are still available. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Academy Art Museum: Located at 106 South Street in Easton, Maryland, the Academy Art Museum is the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore. Offering high-quality exhibitions and art classes for all ages, the museum features works by renowned artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir, Richard Diebenkorn, and many more. With a focus on American and European artists, the permanent collection spans four centuries and includes recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. AAM also provides arts education to school children in the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Admission to the museum is now free, allowing barrier-free access to art for all. Visit the museum Tuesday through Sunday during the specified hours for a remarkable art experience.

Currently on view at the Academy Art Museum:

Mary Cassatt: Labor and Leisure

Labor and Leisure in the Permanent Collection

Earth Abides: Selections from the Permanent Collection

Fractured Modernities: Contemporary Art from Turkey

Hoesy Corona: Terrestrial Caravan

Tickets to attend the festival go on sale at on September 1 at chesapeakefilmfestival.com and can also be purchased at the door.