Nicole Juarez Williams Appointed as Chair of Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School, a renowned educational institution committed to empowering students with learning differences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole “Nikki” Juarez Williams as the new Chair of the Board of Trustees. Nicole brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to educational excellence, making her an exceptional choice to lead the board.

Nicole Juarez Williams is a highly respected leader in the field of education, known for her dedication to fostering inclusivity and providing equal opportunities for all students. With a distinguished career over two decades, she has held various leadership roles in public and private educational institutions. Nicole has consistently advocated for advancing educational practices that cater to diverse learning styles, enabling students to unlock their full potential.

As the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Nicole will be pivotal in guiding Wye River Upper School’s strategic vision and ensuring its continued success in supporting students with learning differences. Her comprehensive understanding of the challenges students face and her passion for empowering young minds will drive the school’s commitment to academic excellence and personalized learning experiences.

She commented on her appointment, “I am deeply honored to serve as the Chair of the Board of Trustees for Wye River Upper School. This institution has a long-standing reputation for its dedication to empowering students with learning differences and fostering a supportive and inclusive environment. I am committed to building upon the school’s exceptional legacy and working collaboratively with the board, faculty, staff, and families to enhance the educational opportunities for every student further.”

Wye River Upper School is delighted to have Nicole Juarez Williams as the Chair of the Board of Trustees. Her expertise in educational leadership, coupled with her unwavering commitment to empowering students, will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing success and growth of the school. The board looks forward to her strategic guidance and vision as they continue to create a nurturing and transformative learning environment for all students.

About Wye River Upper School: Wye River Upper School, located in Centerville, MD, is a premier independent preparatory 8th – 12th-grade school dedicated to serving bright students who learn differently. Through individualized instruction, comprehensive support, and a nurturing community, the school empowers students with learning differences to achieve their full potential academically, socially, and emotionally. Wye River Upper School is recognized for its commitment to providing an inclusive environment fostering growth, resilience, and success.

For media inquiries, please contact Katie Lillard, Dir. of Enrollment and Communications, [email protected], 443.262.8267.