Four Eastern Shore Writers Showcased at the QAC’s Centre for the Arts

This month the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts in Centreville will host four exceptional writers as they come together to share their unique experiences and perspectives of Maryland’s Eastern Shore—as only Eastern Shore folk can do. The event, Eastern Shore Heritage and History: A Time and Place, will highlight the personal connection each writer has to Maryland’s Eastern Shore, but reveal the interpersonal themes deeply rooted in history and regional folklore.

Brent Lewis, a native Eastern Shoreman with his own deep local roots, is an award-winning author. His most recent release, Stardust by the Bushel: Hollywood on the Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore, received a silver medal in the 2023 Independent Publishers Book Awards. His body of published work extends across a wide spectrum including two non-fiction books about Kent Island, an indie novel, magazines articles, newspapers, and newsletters, in addition to being an award-winning playwright and documentarian.

Tara A. Elliott, Eastern Shore poet and Executive Director of Eastern Shore Writers Association (ESWA), received the Maryland State Arts Council’s Independent Artist Award for 2022. Tara’s work has appeared in TAOS Journal of International Poetry & Art, Wildness, and Ninth Letter, among other publications.

Kenton Kilgore, another distinguished Eastern Shore author, writes sci-fi and fantasy novels for young adults and adults who are still young—including his popular This Wasted Land and Stray Cats, the recently released follow-up to Lost Dogs.

Beth Dulin, featured as Yes Poetry’s 2021 Poet of the Month, is an Eastern Shore resident whose writing has appeared in numerous national literary publications. Her art has been exhibited at several creative spaces in Baltimore and New York. She is the author and co-creator of Truce, a limited edition artists’ book, in the collections of the Brooklyn Museum and the Museum of Modern Art.

Mark your calendars, Saturday, July 22nd | 7–9 pm — you will NOT want to miss this event! An evening hosted by the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts, this event is free, family-friendly and open to all. Come for the wine and snacks—stay for the fabulous story-telling and poetry our talented guest writers will deliver!