“Variations 2.0: 1 Photograph, 16 Paintings” Opens on July 14 at The Trippe Gallery

The Trippe Gallery will be opening a particularly unique exhibition on July 14. “ Variations 2.0: 1 Photograph, 16 Paintings” will feature the work of 16 gallery artists. Following on the heels of the success of this exhibition in 2022, the idea for the exhibition developed from gallery owner and fine art photographer Nanny Trippe’s post on social media of a photograph of the high tide, sky full of clouds and Tred Avon River after a significant storm. Gallery artist Cynthia Rosen commented it would make a great painting. It spawned a call to the gallery plein air painters, current competitors and alumnae Plein Air Easton artists, to paint their variation of the photograph. No guidance, no rules, paint at will. This year’s show will be even more exciting than last years! The resulting 16 paintings show an incredible diversity of interpretation, style and vision. Some are quite realistic, some impressionistic, one a nocturne, one abstract, several have other features added.

The sixteen artists participating in the exercise are Olena Babak, Jill Basham, Beth Bathe, Zufar Bikbov, David Csont, David Diaz, Stephen Griffin, Stephen Haynes, Charlie Hunter, Len Mizerek, Elise Phillips, Crista Pisano, Cynthia Rosen, John Brandon Sills, Nancy Tankersley, and Mary Veiga. Each of these 16 artists has an individual style quite unlike the others.

In addition to the Variations exhibition, there will be a conversation with 2022 Grand Prize Winner Charlie Hunter about his work en plain air. The Trippe Gallery represents 24 artists who are current or alumna Plein Air Easton participants all year.

This is an exhibition not to be missed for its intriguing theme and variety of artistic styles! There will be an opening reception meet and greet with the artists from 5-8pm on July 14. During the reception, visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite painting as well as test their knowledge of Plein Air Easton artists by matching the artist to the correct painting! The winner will receive a gift certificate to the gallery. The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St in the heart of historic Easton. For more information, please call 410-310-8727 or visit the website thetrippegallery.com.