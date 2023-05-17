Londonderry on the Tred Avon Welcomes Dirck Bartlett to Board of Directors

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is pleased to welcome Dirck Bartlett to its Board of Directors. The Londonderry Board of Directors is comprised of residents and community members who volunteer their time to provide guidance and strategic direction to the residential cooperative and its management team.

“We are very excited to welcome Dirck to the Londonderry Board of Directors,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry CEO. “We are sure to benefit from his professional experience and vast community involvement as we continue to make Londonderry the premier senior living community on the Eastern Shore.”

Dirck Bartlett helped start a family-owned construction company, ILEX Construction, Inc. in 1986 and has worked for ILEX since then. He moved to Easton in 1998 with his wife, Christy, who he married in 1989. Together, they have two grown children, Peter and Katherine.

Dirck is an active member of the Mid-Shore community: serving on the Board of the Academy Art Museum, the Talbot Historical Society Board, the Talbot Free Library Board, the Mid Shore Regional Council as Past President, the Board of Pickering Creek – Audubon Center as Chairman, the Talbot County Council (2006-2018), and serving on the Christ Church Vestry as Senior Warden. He currently serves on the Spring Hill Cemetery Board.

