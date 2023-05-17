Planning Meeting for a New Singer/ Songwriting Association

The Mainstay in Rock Hall is pleased to invite the extended singer/ songwriter community of the Delmarva Peninsula to an organizational meeting of a members-run Singer Songwriter’s Association. The purpose of this gathering will be to form a regularly meeting group that will support and promote the artistry and business acumen of our local and regional songwriting community. Topics to be addressed include performance opportunities and venues, peer critique sessions, showcase events, workshops with guest experts, self-promotion and business strategies, and more.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 7 pm and will take place at The Mainstay, located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall. Interested songwriters are asked to RSVP or direct any questions to Mark Einstein at (410) 708-1803 (or email at bluecrabcc@aol.com), or David Fife at (410) 708-0091 and sail@havencharters.com.