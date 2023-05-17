Backyard Composting Workshop May 20

The Chestertown Environmental Committee is offering a FREE composting workshop this Saturday, May 20, 10 am to noon at Sumner Hall, 206 South Queen Street, Chestertown.

Why compost? It will enrich your soil with nutrients, resulting in a healthier, more productive garden, whether for consumption or pleasure. It increases the soils’ ability to absorb moisture – reducing runoff, it cuts down on trash in the landfill.

Learn all the dos and don’ts in this two hour workshop, hosted by the Chestertown Environmental Committee. Compost bins will be available at the event. For more information email Jenny at jennyelee09@gmail.com.