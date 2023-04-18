On Design with Jenn Martella: Rock Hall Rocks

Being a history buff who has only lived on the Eastern Shore since 2004, I enjoy pulling over to read Historic Markers I pass by on my reconn. trips to Houses of the Week. Before I arrived at my tour of this week’s feature, I stopped to read this one about the town of Gratitude which is now part of Rock Hall.

I then drove up to this charming cottage that was one of the original homes in Gratitude and I learned from the agent that it had also been a school. The 0.74 acre property, which is large for an in-Town lot, includes two outbuildings; one is a Gambrel roof two-car garage with space for a workshop. The unfinished attic could be finished for myriad uses, such a home office. (My home office is located behind my garage and I like separating my house from my work).The second outbuilding is a Lancaster Barn in fine condition that would be a great playhouse for young children.

The two-story house is fine example of the National Folk architectural style and the blue lap siding, white trim and large 2/2 windows gives it great curb appeal. The rectangular shaped house is articulated by a front hipped roof, a gable end roof with another porch at one side and a one-story gable end addition at the rear. I liked the depth of the front and side porches with plenty of room for chairs and space for circulation and how the front yard has a slight knoll above the street with landscaping for privacy. The columns on both porches have tall plinth blocks painted gray with white turned columns above. If one wanted to add a railing, the connections between the plinth blocks would be easy.

The front door is flanked by double windows and both windows along with the single windows at the side walls bring abundant sunlight into the open plan living-dining-kitchen area. The original pine flooring has been beautifully refinished.

I prefer open plan areas with some definition between the different uses, as was done here where a wide cased opening separates the living and dining areas. An exterior door off the dining area leads to the side porch, which would be a great outdoor dining room if it were screened. Off the dining area is a large powder room/laundry.



The kitchen is divided into two areas-the cooking area behind the dining room and the preparation area with in the adjacent open area. The R/F is located equidistant to both preparation and cooking areas.

Next to the preparation area of the kitchen is the stairs to the second floor opposite a door to the pantry. Another door leads to the one-story part of the house that could be a family room or a main floor bedroom. The powder room/laundry could be rearranged to add a shower for the bedroom.

The second floor contains three bedrooms and a large bath with dual vanities. The bathroom has been finished with luxury vinyl flooring which is waterproof.

The primary bedroom is located at the rear of the house and overlooks the landscape below. Two other bedrooms are located at the front of the house and all of the bedrooms have two windows for sunlight throughout the day.

Great location in the heart of Rock Hall’s amenities of the marina, restaurant, and beach. Charming architecture with outdoor rooms of two porches, deep lot with garage and Lancaster barn, renovated and move-in ready so you would be ready for the summer season!

For more information about this property, contact Lynn Hilfiker, who helped sponsor this article, at Gunther McClary Real Estate, at 410-639-2118 (o), 443-480-1163 (c), or lynnhilfiker@gmail.com. For more pictures and pricing, visit realestate@gunthermcclary.com “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Jennifer Martella is an architect with Bohl Architects’ Annapolis office and a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Jennifer is an integral part of Bohl Architects’ design team for projects she brings to the firm. She is also the writer of Bohl’s website’s bi-monthly blog “Tango Funhouse” where she highlights the firm’s vision and other fun aspects of life by design. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday.