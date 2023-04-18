Kent Dems Club to Host Rebuilding Together

The public is invited to the April 20 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, for an interesting and informative presentation by Rebuilding Together Kent County (https://www.rebuildingtogetherkcmd.org/). Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) brings neighbors together to improve homes and lives. They leverage gifts of time, money and skill with volunteer and contract labor to repair and rehabilitate homes for income-eligible seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and families with children in Kent County. All work is done at no cost to the homeowner.

Presenting for RTKC will be Larry Dinoff, Vice President of the organization’s Board of Directors. Mr. Dinoff earned degrees in both architecture and mechanical engineering and has spent more than 30 years as a nationally recognized expert in safety and construction standards. He began volunteering at Rebuilding Together projects out of his conviction that having a safe and comfortable place to live is a basic human right. He is pleased to have been offered a chance to also contribute as one of its board members. When he isn’t building furniture, Larry kayaks, fishes and bicycles. He and his wife Sandy are avid birders, gardeners and aspiring chefs.

The meeting will take place at The Chester River Yacht and Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Rd, Chestertown, on Thursday, April 20; doors will open at 5:30 pm for a social time and to order a meal from the menu. A brief business meeting will be conducted before the main presentation, which will start at approximately 7:00 pm. Please consider attending this meeting to learn more about the work of this great community organization, and to find out how you can help.