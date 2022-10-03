Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Perennial is Blooming Now?

Happy Mystery Monday! ‘Tis the season for fall blooms and chilly weather! What native perennial is blooming now? Note the unique placement of flowers!

Last week, we asked you about ringless honey mushrooms (Desarmillaria caespitosa)! These mushrooms are often found growing at the base of hardwood trees, especially oak trees. Honey mushrooms are considered parasitic and can be detrimental to tree health, usually attacking trees that are already stressed or wounded. In this case, this floodplain tree is already in decline. Fun fact: the mycelium of this fungus is reported to be bioluminescent!

