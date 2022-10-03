Election 2022 Profiles: Andy Harris and Heather Mizeur for U.S. House 1st District of Maryland

The Spy continues its informal series on profiling candidates running for office in 2022. Over the next eight months, we will be offering long-form interviews with those running for Maryland’s Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, MD Congressional District 1, State Delegate and Senate, as well as several local elections in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties.

As per our educational, nonpartisan mission concerning all public affairs on the Mid-Shore, we believe these in-depth conversations offer a unique alternative to the traditional three-minute sound bite or quick quote. We will be talking to each candidate about their background, qualifications, and policy priorities as well as how they differentiate themselves from others running for the same office.

We continue with current Republican incumbent Andy Harris and Democratic candidate, Heather Mizeur, who previously served as the Maryland House of Delegates from the 20th district.

Both interviews are approximately twenty minutes in length. For more information about the Andy Harris campaign please go here. For Heather Mizeur please go here.

Andy Harris

Heather Mizeur