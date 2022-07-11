Senior Life: Three Important Facts You Should Know by Susan Covey

Three Important Facts You Should Know

1. The American Heart Association cites physical inactivity as the 5th major risk factor for coronary heart disease. The top four being: family history, high cholesterol, high fat and smoking.

2. From Age 65-84, the average decline in strength equals 1.5% per year. These declines are linked with increased risk of falls, increased frailty and loss of functional independence. It’s a proven fact that physical INACTIVITY accelerates age related decline in strength.

3. Falls are the leading cause of accidental death among adults over 75 years of age. One in three older adults will fall at least once a year and over 50% of those hospitalized from a fall will die within one year.

The good news in that even frail seniors aged 72-98 have shown remarkable improvements as a result of strength training. For instance, an increase in strength of 113%, an increase in walking speed of 12% and an increase in stair-climbing power of 28%! Also, age-related decline in bone density can be significantly impacted by strength training, so…

GET STRONGER AND LIVE LONGER!

Susan Covey is the Director of Fitness at Acts Bayleigh Chase