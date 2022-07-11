A Republican Evening: The LWV Forum for Kent County Commissioner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With the Democrats already set with their three candidates for Kent County Commissioner seats this November, it is left to the Republicans to decide who their top three will be starting in the upcoming primary election on July 19.

It turns out to be an exciting race from the Spy’s perspective as we watched the LWV forum from June 21st. That starts with the appearance of incumbent Ron Fithian on the Republican ballot. This is the first time the lifetime Democrat who switched parties a year ago, shares the same party affiliation as the two other incumbent colleagues, Tom Mason and Bob Jacobs.

The other thing that seemed clear that night is that all five candidates see the Route 301 corridor as the heart of the County’s future economic development plans.

This abridged video is approximately 90 minutes in length. To see the full debate, please go to the LWV’s website here.