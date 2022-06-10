DeLia Shoge Named President of United Way of Kent County

The United Way of Kent County Board of Directors has named DeLia Shoge as the organization’s next president. She succeeds Martin Knight who served as president from March 2020 – 2022.

“I’m looking forward to better serving my community,” says DeLia Shoge. “Our community has an abundance of nonprofit organizations doing really good work on behalf of Kent County’s residents. I’m excited to engage with our nonprofit leaders and find more ways to fund the exciting work their organizations are doing.”

As president, DeLia will be taking the helm of an organization currently laying the groundwork for future growth and success. Elizabeth Everett, United Way of Kent County’s previous executive director, recently retired in May after serving in the role for 10-years.

“My first priority will be to support the selection committee in the hiring of a new executive director,” says Shoge. “We are extremely grateful to Beth’s steadfast leadership of the United Way over the past 10-years. Hiring the next executive director with the right balance of fundraising, community outreach, and nonprofit management will be key.”

In addition, the United Way of Kent County is entering the final stage of its annual $250,000 fundraising campaign. Proceeds of the campaign are allocated to local and regional nonprofit organizations that advance the United Way’s mission to improve the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families in Kent County.

“Meeting our fundraising goal and partnering with nonprofits that positively impact the lives of Kent County residents is how we measure success,” states Shoge. “I’m looking forward to continuing the tireless work the United Way Board puts in to ensure our fundraising goals and allocations are made in a way that directly addresses the needs of our community.”

DeLia Shoge is currently an eighth-grade special education teacher with Kent County Public Schools, a position she has held for two years. In May 2022, she was presented with the Golden Anchor Award, a monthly award presented by KCPS to a teacher and staff member who exemplify commitments to Kent County Public School’s value of putting students first, collaboration, and are committed to excellence. During the KCPS 2020 – 2021 academic year, DeLia was nominated for the Special Educator of the Year Award.

Prior to teaching at Kent County Middle School, DeLia taught at St Michaels Middle/High School in St Michaels, MD, Severna Park High School in Severna Park, MD, and the Frost School in Rockville, MD.

DeLia holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Elon University. She serves on Kent County Family YMCA Leadership Council and on the Board of the Kent County Public Library Foundation. She resides in Chestertown with her husband, Sam, and daughter, Audre.