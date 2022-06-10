Londonderry on the Tred Avon Named “Best Retirement Community” by What’s Up Eastern Shore

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is pleased to announce that it has been named the “Best Retirement Community” by the readers of What’s Up Eastern Shore magazine for the seventh consecutive year.

“Londonderry is a special place, and we couldn’t be prouder to be recognized over the past seven years by our friends and neighbors on the Eastern Shore,” said Rachel Smith, Sales and Marketing Director. “It means the world to our residents and team that our community recognizes our commitment to creating a thriving campus that supports healthy aging.”

What’s Up Eastern Shore readers, as well as the general public, had the opportunity to vote for their preferred businesses, vendors and organizations earlier this year in a variety of categories.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults ages 62+ that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.