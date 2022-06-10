Authors & Oysters: David Goodrich

The Bookplate is proud to announce the next chapter in the continuation of their partnership with The Retriever Bar and their “Authors & Oysters” series. The back room of the popular bookshop on Cross Street has been expanded to include a larger selection of titles, making it necessary to look elsewhere for an event space. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. Peter & Evan Osnos were featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on May 7th with their books, An Especially Good View; Watching History Happen and Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury.

On Wednesday, June 22nd at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to meet author and climate scientist David Goodrich. David will be discussing his book, A Voyage Across an Ancient Ocean; A Bicycle Journey Through the Northern Dominion of Oil. As a climate scientist and former sailor, David embarked on a different kind of voyage in the summer of 2018, looking to go to places where climate change comes from, that is, where carbon is coming from the ground. He began in the tar sands of Alberta – source region for the recently canceled Keystone XL Pipeline – and cycled 1100 miles solo through the boreal forest and prairie to the Bakken oil field of North Dakota. He has traveled to the east and west of Chestertown; he served on a NOAA survey ship in the Chesapeake Bay for two years in the 1980’s and in 2019 he rode his bicycle along Harriet Tubman’s route from Cambridge to St. Catharines, Ontario, while researching for a new book.

A Voyage Across an Ancient Ocean has been met with positive reviews. The Washington Post writes; “A detail-rich chronicle. The miles fly by.”

Kirkus Reviews writes; “This cyclist’s view of how things really are effectively cuts across head-butting arguments about global warming. A compelling narrative enlivened as much by the author’s encounters on the road as by his skillful unfolding of scientific knowledge.”

Booklist adds; “Entertaining and instructive, Goodrich’s travelogue showcases one man’s heroic efforts to confront this century’s greatest environmental crisis.”

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Save the date for the next Authors & Oysters event with Brett Lewis on July 6th. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.