Senior Nation: Start The New Year Off On The Right Foot! By Susan Covey

Just a few things to make sure the New Year starts off on the right foot.

1) Make it a habit to be grateful and help others. Every day, write down three things you are grateful for and one thing that you’ll do for someone else.

2) Add an extra serving of fruit or vegetables per day. Find a way to eat one more than normal.

3) Stay on top of preventive care. Physical exams, vaccines, blood pressure checks, etc.

4) Add 10 minutes of exercise to your day. If you don’t already exercise, aim for 10 minutes each day. If you do currently exercise, add 10 minutes to your routine.

5) Mind your manners. “Please” and “thank you” can go a long way when interacting with others.

6) Stay in motion. At home, pace, march in place or sit down and stand up when you’re on the phone or watching TV.

7) Correct your posture. Your posture can affect both your physical and mental health. Work on keeping your back straight, shoulders back and head up, as if you were balancing a book on your head. Avoid slouching!



8) Try a new exercise…switch it up for the new year!

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one!!

Susan Covey is the Director Health and Fitness, Acts-Bayleigh Chase Retirement Life Communities