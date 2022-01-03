Adkins Mystery Monday: What Tree Retains Its Tan Leaves?

Happy First Mystery Monday of 2022! Do you know what tree retains its tan leaves in winter, has showy coppery buds, and smooth bark? It also happens to look beautiful in the snow 🙂

Last week we asked you about the membrane of a wood duck egg! Adkins Arboretum has several wood duck boxes throughout the property and each year our staff monitor their success. These membranes are left behind in the wood duck chick hatching process and are a good sign that a chick successfully hatched.

