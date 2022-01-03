<--
January 4, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Tree Retains Its Tan Leaves?

Happy First Mystery Monday of 2022! Do you know what tree retains its tan leaves in winter, has showy coppery buds, and smooth bark? It also happens to look beautiful in the snow 🙂
Last week we asked you about the membrane of a wood duck egg! Adkins Arboretum has several wood duck boxes throughout the property and each year our staff monitor their success. These membranes are left behind in the wood duck chick hatching process and are a good sign that a chick successfully hatched.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

  2. Those tan leaves belong to young beech trees. They keep their leaves all winter, and the leaves fade and fade and fade, until come April, it’s easy to mistake their almost white leaves for dogwood blossoms floating in the understory.

