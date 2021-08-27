Spy COVID-19 Aug. 27 Update

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• The Maryland State Board of Education approved an in-school mask mandate for all public schools statewide. The emergency regulation must be approved by a state legislative committee; it will be in effect for 180 days if approved.

• The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high for Maryland and high across the Eastern Shore. Health officials urge everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear masks while indoors.

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.57% and its case rate is 10.30 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 492,547, an increase of 1,373 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, seven people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,748.

• The state’s average positivity rate is 4.92%, up 0.03% from yesterday.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 711, down 9 from yesterday.

