Spy COVID-19 Aug. 27 Update

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• The Maryland State Board of Education approved an in-school mask mandate for all public schools statewide. The emergency regulation must be approved by a state legislative committee; it will be in effect for 180 days if approved.
• The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high for Maryland and high across the Eastern Shore. Health officials urge everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear masks while indoors.
• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.57% and its case rate is 10.30 cases per 100,000 population.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 492,547, an increase of 1,373 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, seven people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,748.
• The state’s average positivity rate is 4.92%, up 0.03% from yesterday.
• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 711, down 9 from yesterday.
