First Friday Fence Show and Sale at the Academy Art Museum

The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay (PAPCB) and the Academy Art Museum’s “Saturdays en Plein Air” painters are pleased to invite the public to an outdoor Fence Show and Sale of recent Plein Air works on First Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at the Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland. Participating artists include Pasquale DiIulio, Rhonda Ford, Jenn Lenderking, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Martha Pileggi, Kate Quinn, Jose Ramirez, Jim Rehak, Russell Reno, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacy Sass, Will Schulze, Sheryl Southwick, Georgette Toews, Stephen Walker, Carol Wetowich, and Maureen Wheatley.

The public is invited to meet and greet all the artists, buy art, and enjoy the Academy Art Museum galleries where admission is free on First Fridays. A portion of proceeds from the sale of paintings will be donated to the museum.

PLEIN AIR PAINTERS OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY (PAPCB) started in April 2014 with four local artists painting outdoors together on Tuesdays. Now with over 50 members, from beginning artists to well-known award winners, PAPCB has annual exhibits and organizes plein air paint outs every Tuesday; mid-March thru June, and September thru mid-November. Each concludes with a critique. All levels of painters in all mediums are welcome. Membership is free, the only requirement is to attend the paint outs and paint! For more info please contact Kate Quinn, shadowkhq@icloud.com.

THE ACADEMY ART MUSEUM’S “SATURDAYS EN PLEIN AIR” PAINTERS are a group of Academy Members who paint together the last Saturday of the month April through October, en plein air, at beautiful and interesting Mid-Shore locations. Organized and mentored by instructor Diane DuBois Mullaly, each paint out concludes with a critique. This event is a free perk for Academy membership. For more info please visit academyartmuseum.org.

For more information about the Academy Art Museum, please visit academyartmuseum.org. In the event of rain this event will occur inside the museum.