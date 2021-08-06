Pandemic Alert: Kent County COVID Numbers Now Considered “Substantial”

COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing across the country, especially in areas with low vaccination. This week, the United States’ level of community transmission increased from substantial to high. Unfortunately, the Kent County Health Department has learned that our county level of transmission has increased from moderate to substantial (a change to be reflected next week when the CDC is scheduled to update its COVID Data Tracker.)

This surge is being driven by Delta, a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Delta is much more contagious than past versions of the virus and spreads about two to four times as easily from one person to another. Since vaccinated individuals can still spread the Delta variant to others, the CDC recommends everyone over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors in public regardless of their vaccination status.

“The Kent County Health Department urges everyone to follow the CDC’s advice,” stated Health Officer, Bill Webb. “Wear your mask and get fully vaccinated if you haven’t already. Getting fully vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you. All vaccines are safe, effective, free, and readily available in Maryland.”