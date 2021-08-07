CBMM Plans Paddle and Overnight Camping Trip

Next month, join staff from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for a leisurely three-hour paddle through one of the largest surviving and northernmost natural stands of bald cypress trees on the East Coast. Scheduled to launch at 10am Saturday, Sept. 25, this paddle is good for the beginner and intermediate kayaker.

Trap Pond State Park has 3,653 acres to explore by land and water and hosts a large campground, hiking and biking trails, and a disc golf course. Participants are invited to paddle and to explore the park for just the day or to continue by sharing in a family style meal and camping under the canopy of loblolly trees.

The cost to participate for those staying overnight is $85 for overnight with a kayak rental or $65 for those bringing their own. For those joining just for the day, the cost is $65 with a kayak rental or $45 for those bringing their own. A 20% discount is available for CBMM members. For additional details and to register, visit cbmm.org/paddleovernight.

CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world. Members also have access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.