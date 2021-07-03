Delmarva Review: Franklin Roosevelt’s Hand-Controlled Car vs. Eleanor by Douglas Collura

Author’s Note: “This poem grows out of my fascination with Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, a couple of unparalleled greatness. Franklin, a paraplegic during his long presidency, was the source of their power. People and things orbited around him; he used them as necessary. And so I heard this competitive call and response between Eleanor and the car made especially for him, both of which served his purpose.”

Franklin Roosevelt’s Hand-Controlled Car vs. Eleanor

Car: He rode in others’ cars, hand pumping his hat, smile lifting the light. But I was the one he drove. I was his wings.

Eleanor: Substitute wives sat on his lap, taking notes, chasing his smile. But I carried his name into the world. I was his legs.

C: Clutch, brake, gas: knobs built for presidential hands. No lessons needed. We soared.

E: Amelia Earhart taught me to fly. Made for it, she said. Two women pedestaled by the clouds.

C: He was reborn inside me. I stayed wholly his. We shared a living space.

E: I bore him six children in ten years. Discovered love letters in his suitcase. We never shared a bedroom again.

C: First presidential chariot to race along wooded hills and lose the Secret Service.

E: First First Lady to join a union and be spied on by the FBI.

C: From my steering column, I dispensed lit cigarettes, comforting him.

E: From my heart, I nagged and nudged: unpen Japanese Americans, let in Europe’s Jews, untie the lynchers’ knot. Consciences never comfort.

C: At the end, I waited for him. Too weak, he didn’t come.

E: At the end, I wasn’t with him. Too strong, I couldn’t stop.

C: We should have gone under together, two of us lowered down, me as his coffin.

E: Riding the train with his coffin, seeing people lined up along hundreds of miles of track, I knew I’d served his purpose.

C: Preserved behind glass where people stare and study, I am immortal.

E: Every American woman, as far as freedom takes her, carries me forward.

⧫

Douglas Collura’s work has been featured in numerous literary publications earning the poet Pushcart Prize nominations and other recognition. He is the author of a spoken CD, The Dare of the Quick World, and the book, Things I Can Fit My Whole Head Into. He was a finalist for the 2007 Paterson Poetry Prize and the 2008 First Prize Winner of the Missouri Review Audio/Video Competition in Poetry. He lives in Manhattan.

