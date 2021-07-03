Chesapeake Lens: Eastern Neck Wetlands by Mary Hunt-Miller

Located at the confluence of the Chester River and the Chesapeake Bay, the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge provides habitat for over 240 species of birds including bald eagles, migrating peregrine falcons, and tundra swans. When Major Joseph Wickes was granted 800 acres on the island in 1650, the Neck became one of the first settlements in Maryland. “Eastern Neck Wetlands” by Mary Hunt-Miller.