Gross Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Gastroenterology

Beth Gross, MS, ACNP, has joined UM Shore Medical Group – Gastroenterology. She is the latest provider to join the Gastroenterology practice, which also includes Hamza Abdulla, MD, George Kunnackal John, MD, Volkan Taskin, MD, Matthew Troshinsky, MD, Melissa Eigenbrode, CRNP, and Mary Horseman, CRNP.

Gross previously served as surgical oncology nurse practitioner at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC). Her experience includes several years a registered nurse at Woodholme Gastroenterology, Endocentre at Quarterfield Station and as an intermediate care unit nurse for UM BWMC.

After completing her BSN from Towson University, Gross earned her MSN from University of Maryland at Baltimore. She is a member of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American College of Gastroenterology and the Oncology Nursing Society.

“We are excited to welcome Beth to the SMG GI group, in the GI hospitalist role,” said George John, MBBS, medical director, UM SMG – Gastroenterology. “With over 15 years of experience taking care of complex patient conditions, Beth will be a valuable member of the GI team.”

