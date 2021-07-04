Gross Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Gastroenterology

Beth Gross, MS, ACNP, has joined UM Shore Medical Group – Gastroenterology. She is the latest provider to join the Gastroenterology practice, which also includes Hamza Abdulla, MD, George Kunnackal John, MD, Volkan Taskin, MD, Matthew Troshinsky, MD, Melissa Eigenbrode, CRNP, and Mary Horseman, CRNP.
Gross previously served as surgical oncology nurse practitioner at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC). Her experience includes several years a registered nurse at Woodholme Gastroenterology, Endocentre at Quarterfield Station and as an intermediate care unit nurse for UM BWMC.
After completing her BSN from Towson University, Gross earned her MSN from University of Maryland at Baltimore. She is a member of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American College of Gastroenterology and the Oncology Nursing Society.
“We are excited to welcome Beth to the SMG GI group, in the GI hospitalist role,” said George John, MBBS, medical director, UM SMG – Gastroenterology. “With over 15 years of experience taking care of complex patient conditions, Beth will be a valuable member of the GI team.”
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.