Darius Johnson Selected as Executive Director of Kent Attainable Housing 

Lani Seikaly, President, Kent Attainable Housing, has announced the selection of Darius Johnson as its first Executive Director. “The Board of Directors felt Johnson’s prior leadership experiences, innovative problem solving skills, demonstrated ability to form partnerships, and passion for making homeownership an equitable opportunity and a strategy to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty all made him the perfect executive director for Kent Attainable Housing.”

A Kent County High School graduate, Johnson received the Washington College Vincent Hynson Scholarship in 2011 and graduated from there in 2015 with a degree in Business Management. For the past three years he has worked for the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy as Communications Manager and previously as their Community Revitalization Project Manager. Prior to that, he was with the Maryland Center for Construction Education & Innovation. He has had extensive public speaking, fund-raising, and event planning experience. He currently serves on the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area Board of Directors and the Washington College Alumni Board.

“This is an exciting opportunity and I am energized to serve the community that I call home. I have admired the mission of KAH since its beginnings, and I am committed to helping this organization grow while uplifting Kent County’s hardworking families,” said Johnson.

Sam Shoge, Executive Director of Kent County Chamber of Commerce, applauded Johnson’s appointment. “Darius has consistently been an advocate for those that are underrepresented so it is clear his heart and head are in the right place to lead Kent Attainable Housing into the future. His passion for the community and his steadfast commitment to the mission of Kent Attainable Housing is the type of transformational leadership Kent County needs.”

As a part of his work with the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, he has had experience in building partnerships with other non-profit and stakeholder groups. “Darius is passionate about this community and works tirelessly to support it. As a collaborator, he is generous with his time and is a gifted spokesperson for work he believes in,” said Darran Tilghman, Director of Community Engagement for ShoreRivers. Johnson is a 2021 National Fellow of the Environmental Leadership Program.

Kent Attainable Housing seeks to create home ownership opportunities for local, low-income families in need of safe, decent and affordable housing by building or renovating homes. KAH builds the capacity of applicants to successfully own a home through required workshops in financial literacy, homeownership, and budget management. Community volunteers and partners help make the homes affordable and help mentor applicants through the process. The first home, on College Avenue in Chestertown, has been completed, and the future homeowners have been selected for the second home, soon to be underway in the Butlertown community of Worton.

For information about Kent Attainable Housing, go to https://kentattainablehousing.org or email kentattainablehousing@gmail.com.