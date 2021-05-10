Adkins Mystery Monday: What Emerges in the Meadows?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native perennial is emerging in the meadows? Hint: it is an essential host plant for the monarchs.

Last week, we asked you about Adiantum pedatum, also known as the maidenhair fern. These ferns do best in partial and full shade in moist, well-drained soils. They are also known to provide shelter for toads. Look for its burgundy red fiddleheads in spring and its fan-like fronds.