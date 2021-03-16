Chestertown’s Nearly New Shop To Re-Open, Donations Now Accepted

The Nearly New Shop, located at 320 High Street in Chestertown, re-opened on March 1, after being closed due to the pandemic since mid-March 2020. Donations of spring and summer clothing are needed now, said Nanny Porter, shop manager and member of the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary, which has owned and operated the shop for over 60 years to benefit the hospital.

The shop offers a variety of used clothing, including men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, linens, china and household goods and is now accepting donations every Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Beginning Monday, April 5, the shop will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CDC safety requirements will be in effect. All patrons will be required to wear a mask and socially distance.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to open our doors again,” said Porter, shop manager. “We are grateful to the hospital’s infection prevention and control staff as well as the maintenance staff for assisting in our efforts to ensure all the necessary safety and social distancing measures are in place to help ensure our volunteers and patrons remain safe.”

Reported to be the oldest retail store in continuous operation in Chestertown, The Nearly New Shop is always in need of volunteers and interested persons may apply in person at the store. For more information, call 410-778-1781.

