TCPS Students Selected for Chesapeake College Black History Month Program

Seniors Tyler Redman, from Easton High and Andre Davis from St. Michaels Middle High were selected to represent their schools at Chesapeake College’s Annual Black History Program on February 20. The event honors excellence in local youth, recognizing outstanding high school students for their contributions to the community.

The Chesapeake College Black History Program has been a long-standing fundraiser to support the JC Gibson Memorial Book Scholarship. As an addition to the celebration, this is the second year that the college has included the recognition of high school seniors. Each of the public high schools in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, and Queen Anne’s counties have an opportunity for the principal or their designee to select a minority student based on outstanding academic achievement, outstanding community service, or an overall positive student who makes a difference in his/her school. They have recognized a total of 21 amazing high school students over the two-year period. This year’s program also included guest speaker Devon Beck, Educator, Community Leader and Hip Hop Artist whose presentation was entitled, “Because of Them..We Can.” The program was virtual due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The James C. Gibson Scholarship was established by the family of Mr. Gibson in memory of his charitable giving,” said Michelle Wayman, Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion at Chesapeake College. “Mr. Gibson, a Chesapeake College employee, and a resident of Talbot County, supported many students both morally and financially with books, lunches, and whatever way he could to make sure they succeeded in their academic journey at Chesapeake. The scholarship provides financial assistance with books, e-books, and other academic needs to minority students, under-represented students, and students who are struggling financially.”

“l congratulate Andre and Tyler on this special recognition, as they are both very deserving,” said Dr. Kelly L. Griffith, Superintendent. “We are grateful to Chesapeake College for this wonderful opportunity, and for all thatthe college does to support and encourage our students.