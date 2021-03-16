Sultana’s In-Person Summer Programs for Children Returns!

The Sultana Education Foundation is excited to announce registration for its 2021 Summer Programs is now open. This year, Sultana will offer a variety of in-person camps for children ages 6-14, that will either have them exploring local waters and land through a day camp or discovering unique and unknown parts of the bay through an overnight program. Filled with exciting and hands-on activities like, games, fishing, paddling, sailing, crafts, beach combing and more, Sultana’s programs have something to offer to every child.

In compliance with all federal, state and local Covid-19 regulations and guidelines, for 2021 Sultana is offering Bay Discovery Camp for children ages 6-7, along with day and overnight paddling camps for children ages 8-14. These programs do not require any prior knowledge or paddling experience and are led by the Foundation’s experienced and professional staff.

All Summer Programs provide supportive environments that foster an appreciation and love of the outdoors while encouraging campers to make new friends, learn new skills, develop confidence in their own abilities and have fun. Now in its 20th season, Sultana is eager to bring children back outdoors and away from their screens with all the Chesapeake region has to offer! If you or know someone interested in these programs, please visit the Sultana Education Foundation’s webpage, https://sultanaeducation.org/summer-programs/, or contact Liza Brocker at lbrocker@sultanaeducation.org. Register today because these spots will fill up quickly!