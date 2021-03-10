Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 10

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1 to 1,142.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.87%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 389,566, an increase of 900 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 26 hours, 14 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,820.
• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.61% (+0.21 from yesterday).
Vaccinations
• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 17.69% of Marylanders and 24.4% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 9.67% and 16.36% respectively.
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
Positivity Rate
• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for 27 straight days and has been below 4% for 17 days.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland increased by 9 in the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 801 people hospitalized — 585 in acute care and 216 in intensive care.
• With 6,965 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were slightly above the 85% capacity guideline, which was at 6,946 beds.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.