Kent County’s ESPI Last Chapter on the Road

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this final installment of the Spy’s “Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute Goes West,” recorded during Maryland’s two-day snowstorm and Texas’ power grid failure, Justinian Dispenza and his sister Laurel complete their journey to the west coast.

Surviving a harrowing sandstorm in Utah, the two were rewarded with rock climbing, exploring tide pool caverns on the California coast, and a bone chilling scuba dive in the Pacific Ocean.

And, as always, Justinian points out the flora along the way.

The Spy reports that our intrepid explorers have safely returned to Galena, home of ESPI, and are planning for continued instructional courses about sustainable gardening and all things ecological.

The Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute is a resource for education and empowerment, taking back our food system. We focus on teaching courses on sustainable gardening, mushroom growing, soap making, wilderness survival and living skills, and ecologically friendly building practices.

This video is approximately seven minutes length. For more information about the Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute, see their Facebook page here.