Democratic Club Offers Zoom Meeting on Food Insecurity in Kent County

The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, on Thursday, March 18 via Zoom, for a timely meeting on an urgent topic: “Food Insecurity in Kent County.” Food Insecurity has been defined by the USDA as existing when “consistent access to adequate food is limited by a lack of money and other resources at times during the year.” We’ll hear from Sue Caswell, Director of the Kent County Community Food Pantry, Paul Tue III, co-chair of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, and former Congressman Wayne Gilchrest, Program Director at the Sassafras Environmental Education Center.

Sue Caswell is the Program Director of the Kent County Community Food Pantry, which provides supplemental food to persons with limited incomes. The Pantry’s goal is to ensure that all qualified clients in Kent County receive sufficient non-perishable food to meet their basic nutritional needs. The Pantry is located in downtown Chestertown, Maryland at Christ United Methodist Church, on the corner of High and Mill Streets. It is open every Tuesday, Thursday and second Wednesday of the month from 10:00 a.m.to noon; phone: 410-778-0550; website https://kentfoodpantry.org/#top. Ms. Caswell brings a wealth of experience to her work at the Pantry, spending many of her formative years living in Turkey as her father served in the Foreign Service, attending college in Northern Wisconsin, with a career in healthcare administration, a mid-career switch to education, and then wrapping her work life at the Community Food Pantry. She noted, “My interests are wide and varied, but at the center is a desire to do whatever I can to make life better for people.”

Paul Tue III is co-chair of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, a community effort to learn, grow, and take action against racism in Kent County. He is a co-founder of The Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. (Helping Our Youth Achieve Success), established to address the various needs in the community such as single-family homes, the need for positive African-American Male mentors, and the lack of an outlet for youth within the county. He was an honoree of the 100 Men of Distinction, and is now a sponsor of the event. Paul is employed with Eastern Shore Psychological Services as a Family Advocate and has recently been appointed as a Case Manager for Circlebuild, which works with families impacted by Incarceration. He is also employed by the Kent County Local Management Board as the Youth Outreach Coordinator.

Wayne Gilchrest served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland’s First Congressional District from 1990 through 2008. He worked at addressing many issues and concerns of his district, including environmental protection and many centrist and progressive causes, distinguishing himself as a moderate Republican who readily worked “across the aisle” to accomplish things for his district. The Club was particularly proud to have been a part of Mr. Gilchrest’s switching parties and becoming a Democrat some years ago. Currently he serves as the Program Director for the Sassafras Environmental Education Center, the education program of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy https://www.eslc.org/people/).

The meeting will begin at 6:45 pm with a brief business meeting. At 7:00 we’ll hear from Ms. Caswell, followed by Mr. Tue. Mr. Gilchrest will conclude the meeting with some commentary and an announcement regarding a proposed new community garden. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.com for an invitation to attend.