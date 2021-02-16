Cohort Outbreak Reported on Campus; Students Affected Placed Under Mandatory Quarantine

From the Washington College News Service:

Be advised that due to a COVID cohort outbreak within one residence hall, this location only has been re-classified to the campus RED Alert level and all students living in this particular hall are under mandatory quarantine. This decision was made in partnership with the Kent County Health Department leadership, and following guidance issued by the CDC and the State of Maryland. This quarantine went into effect on 8 PM on Feb. 12, and is expected to last up to 14 days.

A cohort outbreak is defined as 5 more related COVID cases within a 14-day time period. In the last several days, there have been a total of 11 positive COVID cases, all linked to this one specific residence hall. There has been no further spread.

Because this cohort outbreak is confined to a specific residence hall, Washington College is still operating at a Yellow Alert Level overall.

The mandatory quarantine has been enforced in order to stop the spread of the virus throughout the rest of the Hall and prevent further spread on campus. While all students who have tested positive were quickly moved into the designated Isolation housing per the established protocols, the remaining residents were potentially exposed to the virus prior to the positive test, due to the congregate setting.

Students were given the option to return to their primary residence for the quarantine period, or remain in place in the residence hall. Any student who opted to leave campus was required to complete paperwork that provides details on where they will be for their quarantine and acknowledges that the family members in the residence are aware of and accept the risks associated with having contact.

Any student departing campus is required to quarantine for a full 14 days, and must provide a negative COVID test result from within 72 hours of their return date.

Students who complete this quarantine on campus are to remain in their suite. Meals, mail, library materials and other necessities will be delivered. Students are able to sign up for daily outdoor exercise time, which will be done under the supervision of College staff.

All students who remain on campus for this quarantine will be tested on Tuesday 2/16 and again on Friday 2/19. Health Services staff will administer and supervise each test. Students who quarantine on campus may be able to clear quarantine sooner than Feb. 25, with a second negative test.