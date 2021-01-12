MENU

January 12, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News Maryland News

Md. Lawmakers Will Map Congressional Districts Based on 2020 Census

Maryland lawmakers later this year will draw new maps for the state’s congressional districts based on the latest population statistics from the 2020 Census.

The U.S. Constitution requires the census to be conducted every 10 years. The population numbers are then used by states to draw new congressional districts, which typically is completed in time for the congressional election two years after the census.

Following the decennial census, federal law requires states to be notified by Jan. 25 by the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives on the number of congressional seats that state will have for the next 10 years.

That notification will be delayed this year, however, as the U.S. Census Bureau continues processing and tabulating the population numbers.

According to The Washington Post, the census bureau currently believes it will finalize state population numbers by March 6, more than two months after the Dec. 31 deadline.

The deadline was missed as a result of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and changes made by the administration of President Donald Trump, which is being sued over some of its decisions concerning the census.

Although the count continues, population estimates suggest Maryland will retain its eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Once the state is told how many seats it will have, Maryland lawmakers will draw new boundaries for those congressional districts. After the congressional map is approved by the Maryland General Assembly, it is subject to veto by Gov. Larry Hogan.

 

 

Letters to Editor

  1. In District 1, this will probably make no difference, and the appalling extremist Republican, Andy Harris, Trump-right-or-wrong sycophant, can be reelected with ease because of the vast numbers of GOP voters shoved into the district by the Boss Miller and O’Malley in their gerrymandering years ago to eliminate the second GOP seat held by Cong. Roscoe Bartlett. The Democratic Party machine in Md. — and that is what it has been — needs to be forced to bring in an independent bipartisan redistricting commission. Their tired argument — and shame on Attorney General Brian Frosh and others for arguing this, pathetically — is that to do so unless Virginia and Pa. did it too, would be “unilateral disarmament.” Well, that argument is destroyed now because, lo and behold, Virginia voters opted TWO to ONE for, yes, indep biparistan redist commissions, last fall. In Pa, the courts overturned GOP gerrymanders, resulting in three more Democratic seats. No excuses any more. I am a democrat with a small d before I am a Democrat with a large D. The GOP are entitled to two seats — hell, it’s democracy, guys! The egregious and do-nothing hard right winger Harris counts for nothing in the Congress but is a troublemaker and loudmouth. Unless he keeps his word that he would resign and term-limit himself in his 6th term (he’s in it now) then we are stuck with him. Why should we believe Harris would keep his word. He lies about everything e.g. that the GOP “plans” cover pre-existing medical conditions. It’s a lie. Not even the very best Dem candidate can beat the numbers in Dist. 1. Let’s stop the sordid gerrymander of District 1 and all the other districts in the state. The current boundaries are shameful.

    Reply

