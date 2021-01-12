Omicron-Phi Chapter of Kappa Sigma: Sweet Appreciation for Frontline Workers

Sometimes it’s the small things, a courtesy of holding the door open for someone, an elbow bump to an old friend, an attaboy for a job well done all the gestures of fellowship that brighten a community.

The Brothers of the Omicron-Phi chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity at Washington College made such a gesture by delivering 500 lollipops to UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown to revive the tradition of giving a to each person receiving a Covid-19 vaccination.

“The Brothers were looking for a way to thank and congratulate all the brave people caring for the health and well-being of all of Kent County,” says Executive Director, Chester River Health Foundation Maryann Ruehrmund.

It was also a great way to remind the community of Kappa Sigma’s volunteer efforts to raise awareness and money for worthy causes.

Kappa Sigma advisor Aaron Krochmal says that the 20-strong members of the Washington College fraternity wanted to reach out to the community healthcare workers as a token of their appreciation. “We thought it was a simple way to bring a smile to and thank those on the front lines in Kent County.”

The Omicron-Phi chapter of Kappa Sigma has a reputation in the community for doing good works. Since 2007, Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Washington College hosts their Semi-Annual Charity Pancake Breakfast held at the Emmanuel Church. The event includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, juices, and coffee for only $5.00. 100% of funds raised are donated to charity. Over the last 13 years, the event has raised nearly $40,000.

Kappa Sigma, founded at UVA in 1869, is one of the leading chapters for raising awareness and funds for philanthropic causes worldwide. Its worldwide Community Service Initiative has raised more than $6.7 million for charity and has volunteered over 1.4 million community service hours from 2015-2017. There are more than 200,000 living members, including 17,000 undergraduates in the fraternity.

More information about Omicron-Phi Chapter of Kappa Sigma at Washington College may be found here or the general fraternity here.