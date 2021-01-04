Initial COVID-19 Vaccinations in Md. Focus on Front-line Healthcare Workers, Nursing Homes, First Responders

With a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Maryland is focusing its initial vaccination efforts on front line healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, and first responders.

Maryland developed a four-tiered vaccination plan and the state remains in phase 1A.

An additional distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines last week allowed local health departments to begin vaccination clinics for first responders and provided hospitals with enough doses to vaccinate all critical front line staff.

The additional doses also helped support CVS and Walgreens with the vaccination of nursing home residents and staff.

These “COVID-19 vaccine allocations will allow our first responders to begin getting vaccinated and help keep them safe while they keep us safe,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “This is another important step as we make our way through the initial phase of our statewide vaccination plan.”

Maryland’s total allotment from the federal government through last week included 273,875 doses of the vaccines (140,300 doses of Moderna and 133,575 doses of Pfizer). Marylanders are encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to learn more about the state’s vaccination plan, review safety information about the vaccines, and get answers to frequently asked questions.

First Responders

Local health departments got 33,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week in order to vaccinate first responders. Each local health department is guaranteed to receive a minimum of 600 doses, with the remainder allocated based on the size of the jurisdiction’s population.

State health officials have advised local health departments that these doses are to be prioritized for career, commercial, and volunteer first responders, including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus.

Front Line Healthcare Workers

Maryland hospitals got an additional 29,700 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to vaccinate critical front line staff. With last week’s shipments completed, enough doses will have been distributed to vaccinate 100% of the state’s critical front line hospital staff.

In addition, 500 doses will be provided for front line staff at Kaiser Permanente, which is one of the state’s largest integrated delivery systems with facilities in Largo, Gaithersburg, and south Baltimore.

Vaccine administration is the responsibility of each hospital.

Long-Term Care Facilities

CVS and Walgreens got an additional 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff through the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

Vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes began two weeks ago.