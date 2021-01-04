Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Jan. 4

Maryland added nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.47%. The rate has been above 9% for two days and above 8% for seven days.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 16 to 783, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 6.34%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 287,802, an increase of 2,483 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 33 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 5,859.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 17 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,709 people hospitalized — 1,297 in acute care and 412 in intensive care.

• Of the 26,460 test results received yesterday, 9.81% tested positive; the 7-day average positivity rate was 9.15%.

Additional information

• A total of 5,834,126 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,558,381 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 287,802 cases, 27,196 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 9,378 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.