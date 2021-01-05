17th Annual Garden Club of the Eastern Shore Scholarship Available

Each year, the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore (GCES) awards a merit-based scholarship of up to $5,000.00 to a graduating senior who attends high school in Talbot County and expects to major in horticulture, landscape architecture or design, botany, environmental science, agriculture or a related field. Scholarship applications are available from guidance counselors in all Talbot County high schools and may also be obtained by calling Dorothy Whitcomb at 443-385-0486.

The GCES Scholarship is entirely merit based. Outstanding academic achievement along with volunteer or work experience, which shows a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence, will be considered when evaluating applications.

GCES President Kathy Gibson says: “The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore has awarded 18 scholarships to Talbot County students since 1999. The club is committed to supporting motivated students who have shown an interest in pursuing studies in ecology, horticulture, landscape design or related fields. Previous recipients have become successful teachers, landscape architects, designers, and environmental researchers, both here on the Eastern Shore and around the country.”

The GCES is focused on promoting environmentally sound landscape practices and providing educational programs for the community that explore conservation practices and environmental issues. In addition to awarding its scholarship for the past 17 years, the GCES spearheaded the restoration of Easton’s Thompson Park and continues to maintain it. The club also contributes to various community services projects in Talbot County.

For information about GCES programs or to make a contribution to the scholarship fund, please call Dorothy Whitcomb at 443-385-0486.