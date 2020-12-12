Chesapeake Bank & Trust Welcomes New CEO Bob Altieri

Tot Strong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Bank & Trust Company, today announced that the Company has hired Bob Altieri as President and CEO of both the Bank and its holding company, Chesapeake Bancorp. He will replace Glenn L. Wilson, who is retiring after serving the Bank for nearly 6 years as President and CEO.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob to our organization,” said Mr. Strong. “His experience with and enthusiasm for Maryland community banking makes him an excellent fit for Chesapeake. We are looking forward to introducing him to our clients and community.” Mr. Altieri will officially join the Bank on December 14, 2020.

Mr. Altieri obtained his B.A. in Finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and shortly thereafter entered the banking industry. He spent over two decades of his early career at Carrollton Bank in Baltimore, Maryland, initially as Senior Vice President of Lending, where he was tasked with building the commercial lending department. Mr. Altieri was then promoted to President and CEO of Carrollton Bancorp and Carrollton Bank, a $370 million publicly traded community bank with eleven locations across the Baltimore metropolitan area. After successfully implementing several strategic initiatives during his 13 years as President and CEO at Carrollton, he joined Howard Bank as Executive Vice President and President of Mortgage Division in May 2013, where he built a mortgage division to support the rapid growth of the Bank.

Mr. Altieri commented: “I want to congratulate Glenn for his work and dedication over the past 6 years and wish him well in retirement. I am humbled to be selected to continue the storied history of CB&T and look forward to working with our excellent staff and Board to carry on providing the community of Chestertown and Kent County with the best banking products and services available in the marketplace.”

About Chesapeake Bank and Trust

Chesapeake Bank and Trust is a full-service community bank, locally-owned and directed by area business and community leaders. The Bank is committed to providing area residents and business owners a broad range of financial products and an unparalleled level of individual service. Chesapeake Bank and Trust’s main branch is located at 245 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland 21620.

For more information, contact Chesapeake Bank and Trust at 410-778-1600, or e-mail Bob Altieri directly at baltieri@chesapeaketrust.com.