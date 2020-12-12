Delmarva Review: Leaving Spain by David Salner

Author’s Note: We visited Robert and Eva in Spain during his brave, final battle with cancer. He had great insights for us concerning the big events taking place in his adopted land.

Leaving Spain

for the memory of Robert Greenway,

Headed for the Alicante station

on a stretch of EU highway no one drives,

we open the lunch bag packed by Eva

containing slices of sesame rye,

olives, chunks of queso manchego,

almonds, an empanada, still warm.

Our train stops in Valencia, accelerates

through orange groves, past irrigation trenches.

Each holds a narrow gloss of water,

mirrors a fragment of the sky.

Blocks of quartz stacked by the tracks

shatter sunlight into green, translucent shards.

From before we left, the image of a lizard

streaks across the shoulder of the pool

and leaves a blur upon the sunbaked day,

a hazel stain on alabaster. Surrounded by cactus,

high above the seaside calamari stands,

stucco walls trace sharpened pencil lines

against a perfect blue, a depth of sky.

In this land, all things are marked by demarcation, the clash

of elements at their edges. But in the stucco house—

darkness. Robert will sleep all afternoon,

or try to. Wake from a double-dose—

chemo, radiation—gulp the air he needs

to entertain his friends with talk

about events in Barcelona, about the red and yellow

ribbons of Valle de los Caídos, where the tyrant

lies buried, will not always be. His face lights

to an hour’s conversation for words

are the reward for what he lives through,

a run of words he chisels into time, our lasting stone.

Surrounded by parched olive groves

and ragged rows of pomegranate, we talk

past sundown, when a soft breeze comes to us

flowing from a range of bluffs down to the sea,

a gray mirage below a gauzy sky.

We watch a spume climb from the waves

into a haze, an opal mix with no horizon line.

No past or future. The present is a veil of clouds,

an envelope for hearts to beat within.

Twilight. In the corner of an eye,

the pain leaks back.

**

We are prepared to tiptoe from the house

and let him sleep, but he wakes in the afternoon

and follows us to where the sun beats down

upon the cobbles. With Eva bracing him,

he stands before a purple bougainvillea,

grins into the future, waves.

♦

David Salner, from Delaware, has worked as iron ore miner, steelworker, machinist, longshoreman, teacher, baseball usher, and librarian. Honored by nine Pushcart Prize nominations, including for “Leaving Spain,” his poetry appears in recent issues of Delmarva Review, Threepenny Review, Ploughshares, Salmagundi, River Styx, Beloit Poetry Journal, and many other magazines. His fourth poetry collection is The Stillness of Certain Valleys (Broadstone Books, 2019). Salner has an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. A novel about the workers building the Holland Tunnel is due in March. Website: www.DSalner.wix.com.

Delmarva Review is an independent literary journal publishing the best of new poetry and prose selected from thousands of submissions annually. Its 13th edition publishes new work by 64 authors, including David Salner and Sue Ellen Thompson. It receives partial financial support from a Talbot County Arts Council grant with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Readers can buy copies from specialty booksellers like Mystery Loves Company, in Oxford, or from Amazon.com and other online booksellers. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org.

