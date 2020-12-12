New Items and a Video Tour of RiverArts Holiday Show & Sale

The RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale, on through December 22, is a treat for the eyes. It is updated regularly as items are sold and new ones come in. We welcome you to enjoy this festive show with holiday lights above in the breezeway and displays in the windows of the RiverArts Galleries.

Visit the RiverArts website at https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/program/holiday-shop to take a video tour. Peruse the posted offerings, which are regularly updated with the removal of items as they are sold, and new items added as stock is replenished. All are welcome to come into the galleries by setting up a 20-minute appointment online.

One reason that the Holiday Show is such a favorite tradition is the fun of sharing it with family and friends. This year, we’ve been delighted to host festive cocktail hours on Thursday evenings. Join us for the final social hour on December 17 at 5pm to chat with RiverArts Board members, artists, and friends. Feel free to ask questions, show off your purchases, and get great gift ideas for your loved ones and yourself. Just RSVP for this virtual get-together on the Holiday Show page of the website.

More goings-on in December!!!

RiverArts Salon (free) – Tuesday, December 15, 5:00-5:45. Poetry as/and Justice with O’Neill Literary House Director James Allen Hall, who will talk about Katie Daniel’s poem, “War Photograph,” inspired by Nick Ut’s famous Pulitzer-winning photograph of a napalm attack on a village during the Vietnam War, published in 1972 in the New York Times. Register to join the discussion at www.community.chestertownriverarts.org/program/james-allen-hall, no later than noon on December 15.

Vision Boards for 2021 with Deanna Pratt – December 17, 1:00-2:00

Create a fun vision board to help you focus on your hopes and dreams for 2021. Use visualization techniques to bring clarity to your new year’s goals and create an action plan to realize them. Register at www.community.chestertownriverarts.org/program/vision-board. Offered on a ‘pay what you can’ basis: Those with limited funds are welcome to enjoy full access to the class for whatever they can afford. Those who are able are invited to pay more, to support access to art experiences for all.

