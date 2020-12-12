Debbie Davis Celebrates 40 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is proud to congratulate Debbie Davis on forty (40) years of service. Ms. Davis began her career with the Bank in December of 1980 in the operations bookkeeping/proof department in Easton, Maryland. She later held various positions including Supervisor, Operations Bookkeeping, Manager of the Electronic Banking Department and as an Internal Auditor. Debbie’s current position is Senior Loan Origination Specialist where she is responsible for loan review, loan qualifications and provides support functions related to loan account maintenance, research and assisting customers with questions about their loans.

Throughout Debbie’s tenure with the bank, she completed several banking courses with Markland Bankers Association, Dale Carnegie courses and numerous banking seminars related to her position.

“Debbie has years of banking experience and problem solving with a true understanding of the importance of accuracy and how it impacts the bank. She has a positive attitude and enjoys helping others understand all sides of an issue making her an asset to our team,” says Jamie Dulin, Senior Loan Operations Officer.

Ms. Davis resides in East New Market, MD with her husband PJ and has a stepson, Troy and a granddaughter Addie. She enjoys traveling gardening and spending time with her family.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com