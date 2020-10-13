Washington College Faculty Seek Union

The faculty of Washington College has submitted a petition for voluntary union recognition to College Administration and the Board of Visitors and Governors. The unionization measure is supported by an overwhelming majority of tenured, tenure-track, and contingent faculty. Faculty would be organized under the Washington College Chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP-WC).

The push for unionization comes on the heels of a turbulent few years for the College, which has included instability in leadership, the marginalization of faculty voices in strategic decisions, decreases in compensation and benefits, and most recently, the announcement that the College will terminate some faculty members this semester and begin a process of program change meant to terminate more faculty over course of the next two years.

“There is no denying it has been a tough few years for the College, financially,” said Prof. Ken Schweitzer, President of AAUP-WC. “The faculty are not the College’s fiscal stewards, yet we bear the burden of the decisions of those who are. Salaries have been stagnant for years, out-of-pocket insurance costs increased, cost of living adjustments ended in 2017, and this year the College completely cut retirement contributions – all while increasing faculty workload. At the same time, some senior staff salaries have gone up and faculty have been shut out of decisions that immediately and substantially affect our conditions of employment. The situation is untenable.”

College faculty have been discussing the idea of unionization since May, and the focus is on three main pillars: stability in fulfilling the College’s educational mission; financial transparency and accountability; and equitable and humane compensation and working conditions.

“The College is at a critical point in its history,” said Prof. Clayton Black, a member of the faculty-appointed group exploring unionization, “and unionization will ensure that all voices are equal partners in its transformation. We want to work with College leaders, which is why we’re asking them to sit down with us voluntarily and move forward together.”

“There is a lot of misinformation around unions – the biggest myth is that they divide workplaces,” said AAUP-WC Vice President Prof. Rachel Durso. “This is untrue. Unions provide critical, long-term structures to ensure all voices are heard and all members of our community are valued equally. Faculty know that; we’re confident College administration will understand that the overwhelming majority of faculty support a mandate to work together for the good of the future for our College.”

When asked about the potential role of the union on campus, Durso said: “Not only will we work for faculty, but we are exploring ways to help staff as well. Staff on campus, often some of the lowest paid members of our community, have been disproportionately impacted by the College’s financial situation. It’s totally unfair, and AAUP-WC is committed to supporting them and working to help in any way we can.”

AAUP-WC is an advocacy organization dedicated to improving classroom conditions for faculty and their students, defending academic freedom, encouraging faculty participation in shared governance, and protecting and advancing the professional status and interests of all faculty at Washington College. For information visit us online here.