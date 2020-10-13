House of the Week: Chesapeake Landing Contemporary 

This classy contemporary nestled in the woods with panoramic views of Mill Creek is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Chesapeake Landing neighborhood. The front elevation is a delightful massing of gables surrounding a recessed entry porch with double doors and sidelights. The gables rise in height from the kitchen to the master bedroom to a wide gable inserted into the roof at the second floor loft to the top gable at a second floor bedroom. The shake siding in a warm light brown tone, the crisp white window trim and accents of trim boards at the spring line of three of the gables and the fourth gable that pierces the roof with a triangular window below the peak and the playful arrangement of single windows creates an inviting prelude to the interior architecture.

The front door opens to a spacious hall with a vista to the dramatic living room with its soaring ceiling open to the loft above. The three-sided fireplace at one end of a deep orange wall is a focal point from both the entry and the living room. Another focal point is the floating stair that overlooks the living room as it climbs to the loft. The living room is beautifully detailed with exterior walls of sliding doors that project into the wrap-around deck. The stunning rear gable wall below the ceiling of exposed stained heavy timbers and decking has three bays of sliding doors with horizontal beams infilling the upper wall into rectangular and triangular transoms.

Two of the living room’s sliding doors also access the screened porch for an easy flow to the outdoors. I liked the detailing of the screened porch with its stained lattice ceiling, perimeter of tiny lights and wide bays of screened panels in minimalist frames that creates a truly outdoor room. Behind the screened porch is the dining area that is open to the kitchen with the edge of the kitchen’s island creating a hall area to the bedroom wing. A colorful rug anchors the dining table with its black frame and wood top that is perfectly paired with woven seats and backs with black frames. The kitchen’s black countertops echo the dining area’s furniture and the honey-colored cabinets add warmth.

On either end of the house are two master suites. One suite off the kitchen-dining area has a pitched ceiling with a four-unit row of high windows over the bed. Sliding doors with transoms lead to the rear deck. The light yellow walls, white trim, the quartet of duck decoys resting on the window sills, art, sheers as window treatment and off white bedlinens with pillows of pale blue patterns create a serene retreat. The other master suite also has upper windows and sliding doors to the rear deck. This bedroom’s interior design has tones of white with accents of the red drapes for the sliding doors, the red and white striped rug and the red and blue patterns of the accent pillows.

At the top of the floating stair is a loft that creates a TV area between the second floor bedrooms. The rear of the loft has views of the water through the upper glass wall of the living room below. The skylight into the pitched ceiling and the four-unit window at the front of the loft offer additional sunlight and moonlight. One bedroom’s end gable wall has a blue patterned accent wall that is a colorful backdrop for the twin beds separated by a chest painted in mint green. The stiped motifs on the knee walls, the multi-colored striped duvet covers on the beds, blue blankets and rugs create the perfect setting for sweet dreams. This bedroom also has a door to a deck for water views or star gazing before bedtime. The other bedroom has a pitched ceiling and a double unit window with transoms above. The caramel colored walls reminded me of my own bedroom and are the perfect background for the white rattan headboard and nightstands.

At night, the transparency of the rear of the house with the full gable glass wall of the living room, the screened porch and sliding doors of the main floor bedrooms is simply stunning. The wrap-around deck is a wonderful outdoor room and is directly accessible from most of the main floor. I especially appreciated how the wrap-around deck incorporated the trunk of a huge tree that also provides shade.

Great wooded and waterfront setting, great geometry and massing and beautiful interiors. I was surprised that the house comes completely furnished as the owners are downsizing so I am sure that soon a very lucky buyer can move right in-Bravo!

Photography by Stephen Buchanan, www.buchananphotography.com, 410-212-8753.

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.