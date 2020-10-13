Md. Dems Get Perfect Score From Human Rights Campaign, While Harris Gets a Zero

According to a congressional scorecard published this week by the Human Rights Campaign, nearly every member of the Maryland congressional delegation has voted in favor of human and civil rights bills considered during the 116th Congress, earning a perfect score of 100%.

The odd man out is Rep. Andrew P. Harris (R) who has voted in opposition to each bill that the organization used to grade members of Congress, earning a score of 0% — not just for this year but for the last three.

Harris, the delegation’s only Republican, is facing Mia Mason (D), a military veteran and champion of LGBTQ rights, in his bid for a sixth term in the First Congressional District.

The report card scored lawmakers based on their votes on a series of civil rights and anti-discrimination bills, including:

All of these initiatives passed in the House.

Lawmakers were also graded on their co-sponsorship of several other civil rights initiatives, including:

All of these were supported by the Human Rights Campaign. Every Democrat in the Maryland delegation, save for Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), who was sworn into former Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-Md.) seat in May, scored 100% on the score card’s grading scale. Mfume was not included in the tally.

Harris voted in opposition to each of these measures.

The report card also took a look at how lawmakers voted on amendments the HRC opposed, specifically:

Both of these amendments were defeated. All of the Democratic members of the delegation voted in opposition to these amendments. Harris voted in favor of the Cole amendment, but withheld his vote for the Duncan amendment.

Maryland Matters reached out to Harris for comment on his scores, but did not receive an immediate response.

By Hannah Gaskill