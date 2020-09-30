Debate or Debacle by Al Sikes

If something is obvious I note it and move on. Last night’s debate was a debacle.

President Trump specializes in distraction. Last night’s performance was his specialty at work. There are no rotating spotlights in Trump’s world. Rules to the contrary are readily breached.

Inevitably the post-debate commentary noted Joe Biden’s numerous interruptions. A better strategy might have been to just let Trump be Trump. But my intuitive assessment is that if Biden had taken a decorous approach it would have aligned with the low energy criticism and not served him well.

My further thought regards the moderator. I have watched Chris Wallace numerous times and regard him as quite able. Last night was once again proof that the Trump style is disabling.

Finally, if I were representing Biden I would insist on what I call the silent mic rule. If the rules on time allotted or interruption are breached then the mic would be turned off. The rules would mute craziness; the viewers would not have to use their TV mute button.

I am sure political wizards are busy trying to figure out what strategic or tactical approaches will best serve their candidate. Speaking as one member of the audience and electorate, my attitude is simple: do not embarrass the United States a second time.