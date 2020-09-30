The Results of the Chestertown Spy Survey #28 – On The Spy

After 27 straight weeks of asking readers about local and national concerns, we decided to give you a chance to comment on The Spy. And, comment you did!

First, we asked how likely on a 5 point scale you would be to recommend us to someone coming into the area. The 4.4 score was positive with 82% saying they are somewhat or very likely to recommend The Spy to neighbors.

Much was offered in the remainder of the survey which is being carefully reviewed. The thrust of comments around things readers like go to the ability of The Spy to offer local news and commentary on a wide range of issues. Readers, for the most part, seem to like the commentary with some saying they’d like to see more and a few saying a little less. Many referred to the need for balance in The Spy’s perspective and we will continue to look for commentary writers that will provide that balance..

Finally, we are most grateful for the kind and thoughtful comments about keeping up the good work. Thank you, the sentiments are much appreciated by all of us at The Spy.